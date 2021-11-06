Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Anil Deshmukh's ED custody ends today, will be produced before PMLA court
india news

Anil Deshmukh's ED custody ends today, will be produced before PMLA court

The ED is investigating charges of money laundering against Anil Deshmukh. The case is based on CBI FIR registered after allegations made by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh has denied all the allegations.
Enforcement Directorate summoned Anil Deshmukh’s son for questioning on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will be presented before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today. The 71-year-old was sent to custoy of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till November 6.

He was arrested by the ED on Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. The agency is investigating 100 crore extortion and money laundering case against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Before being produced in court, Deshmukh was taken for a medical check-up.

Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh was summoned by the ED on Friday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case.

ED officials said its investigation revealed that through hawala channels, they money extorted from Mumbai was sent to the Delhi-based Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain who operated bogus companies. The Jain brothers are alleged to have diverted this money as donations to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, a trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was registered after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to extort 100 crore every month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.

RELATED STORIES

The NCP leader had to resign as Maharashtra home minister after a case was registered against him.

Deshmukh was arrested under the provisions of the PMLA as ED officials claimed that the politician was evasive during questioning. He appeared before ED for the first time on Monday after skipping multiple summons for the last four months.

Deshmukh denied any wrongdoing and said that Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil deshmukh enforcement directorate
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

At 10,929, India sees less than 11k fresh Covid-19 cases for 2nd time this week

NCERT drops transgender inclusion manual from website after NCPCR rap

'Party decides who fights from where': Adityanath on contesting UP polls

News updates from HT: Hydro project at Cochin airport to be launched today
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP