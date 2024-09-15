Anil Vij says he wants to be Haryana CM if BJP wins elections: 'I am the senior-most MLA'

Former cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Vij demanded on Sunday that he be made the chief minister of Haryana if his party wins the upcoming assembly elections. Former Haryana Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij.(ANI)

Notably, the six-time MLA's remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power.

Addressing reporters, Vij said that he is the senior-most MLA of the BJP in Haryana and has never asked for anything from the party.

“I am the senior-most MLA of BJP in Haryana. I have contested elections for 6 times. On the demand of people, I will claim for the designation of CM on the basis of my seniority this time," Anil Vij said.

"However, it is in the hands of high command whether they will make me CM or not. If they make me the CM I will change the picture of Haryana."

The BJP leader is seeking re-election from the Ambala Cantt seat and has filed nominations for the record ninth time this week.

In May this year, Vij had said that he was being sidelined and treated like a “stranger” within his party.

Vij, who held the home, health, AYUSH and medical education and research portfolios in former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet, has been upset ever since the party named Nayab Singh Saini as the new CM.

Elections in Haryana



Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

In June, home minister Amit Shah announced in June that the BJP is capable of fighting the upcoming Haryana elections under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had sought votes for Saini during his rally in Kurukshetra. The PM was all praise for Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and the achievements of his government since he took over as CM in March.