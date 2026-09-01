Anna Hazare's condition ‘stable’ after viral infection; Fadnavis visits activist, wishes speedy recovery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday visited veteran social activist Anna Hazare at Bombay Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for an illness. Fadnavis wished Hazare a speedy recovery and expressed hope that the veteran activist would live to be a centenarian, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
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During the meeting, Fadnavis also informed Hazare that the revised cost estimate for the Kukadi Irrigation Project had been approved at the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. Hazare expressed happiness and satisfaction after being informed about the decision, according to the CMO.
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Anna Hazare health update
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Dr Gautam Bhansali, the doctor treating Hazare, told Hindustan Times that his condition was stable and that investigations were underway.
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Dr Gautam Bhansali, the doctor treating Hazare, told Hindustan Times that his condition was stable and that investigations were underway.
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“Investigations are on. Anna is stable,” Bhansali said.
Tests underway at Bombay Hospital
Hazare reportedly underwent diagnostic procedures including a 2D echocardiogram, while comprehensive urine tests and infection screenings are also being carried out. The doctor said the full test reports are expected within three to four days, after which the medical team will decide the next steps in his treatment.
"At the time of admission, he was completely stable, though he was experiencing some weakness and fatigue. We have since initiated the appropriate treatment, and he is showing significant improvement and responding well to the therapy. He has been placed in a special ward room; there was no need to admit him to the ICU. We have already conducted tests such as a 2D echo, and we are currently performing further analyses--including urine tests and screenings for infections. I expect the reports for all these tests to be available within the next three to four days. Then we will be able to make an appropriate decision regarding the next steps," he told news agency ANI.
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Social activist Anna Hazare, 89, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bombay Hospital on Monday evening after developing an acute viral infection, severe dehydration and renal failure. Hazare was brought to Mumbai in a cardiac ambulance from his native Ralegan Siddhi in western Maharashtra.
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