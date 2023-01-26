Home / India News / Annoyed with flight delay, passenger falsely tweets plane hijacked; arrested

Annoyed with flight delay, passenger falsely tweets plane hijacked; arrested

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The passenger was offloaded for questioning by security agencies with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action.

The flight landed at 9:45am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40pm.
The flight landed at 9:45am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40pm.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Raising false alarms out of mischief can land you in trouble, a passenger learnt it the hard way. A passenger falsely tweeted that a plane from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, PTI reported.

Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. His Dubai-Jaipur flightwas diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, deputy commissioner of police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The flight landed at 9:45am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40pm. Meanwhile, Rathore tweeted "flight highjack".

The passenger was offloaded for questioning by security agencies with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action.

A case was registered in the matter and Rathore was arrested.

This is the latest in a string of aviation-related events that have made headlines recently, with Shankar Mishra being accused of peeing on a 70-year-old woman in an inebriated state on an Air India aircraft in the business class on November 26 of last year.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
dgca flights civil aviation authority + 1 more
dgca flights civil aviation authority
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out