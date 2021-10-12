1 terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, police say operation going on

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday in a fresh encounter, which broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Feeripora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the operation is going on.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the police said on Twitter.

The valley has seen a series of gunbattles in the last few days. On Monday, four encounters were reported in Kashmir - in Poonch, Anantnag, Bandipora and Shopian. While five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a forested area at Poonch's Surankote, two terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in Anantnag and Bandipora gunfights.

In Monday's encounter in Shopian, three terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), including the one involved in the recent killing of a street hawker, were killed, the police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian, in South Kashmir on Monday evening, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter, quoting the IGP Vijay Kumar.

Paswan was shot dead in the Hawal area of the city on October 5 immediately after famous chemist M L Bindroo was killed near his pharmacy.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 16 locations in the union territory after registering a fresh case against TRF and overground workers (OGWs) of Pakistan backed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al Badr, Hizbul Mujahideen among others, people familiar with the development said.

A fresh First Information Report (FIR) to focus on a larger conspiracy by TRF to disturb the peace was registered in this regard on Sunday.