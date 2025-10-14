Another Haryana cop found dead in Rohtak days after IPS suicide

A Haryana policeman died by suicide on Tuesday, days after another cop also took his own life and accused in his “final note” several senior officers of harassment as well as caste-based discrimination. ASI Sandeep Kumar's body was found in a room built near an agricultural field in Rohtak's Ladhot village on Tuesday. (ANI grab)

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar's body was found in a room built near an agricultural field in Rohtak's Ladhot village on Tuesday.

A "final note" and video purportedly left behind by the ASI blaming IPS officer Y Puran Kumar for his move also surfaced. When asked about them, Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “A forensic investigations is underway after which we will share more details.”

The ASI was reportedly posted in the cyber cell and earlier was at the at SP office as well.

A resident of Jind’s Julana, Sandeep Kumar said in the purported final video of 6.26 minute, that he is sacrificing his life for honesty and Bhagat Singh has sacrificed his life for the nation. “The people will wake when we walk on truth. A corrupt officer [referring to Y Puran Kumar] has taken money to exclude some names in a murder case registered at Sadar police station and he fixed a deal of ₹50 crore to take out the name of Rao Inderjit [a Gurugram based businessman]. Narendra Bijarniya is an honest officer who stood against him. Bijarniya is bearing his expenses from his salary and he has helped the cops. The IG started targeting cops on the basis of caste and he started giving posts to corrupt persons from his community”.

Speaking on the matter, SP Rohtak Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A Forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out...He was posted in Cyber Cell.”