Another JD(U) unit moves over to BJP, third since Nitish snapped ties in Bihar

The entire unit of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (JD-U) in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu formally joined the BJP on Sunday. This is third unit of Kumar's party whose leader switched camps ever since the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led and renewed its alliance with Lalu Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to bring back the Mahagathbandhan government to power in Bihar.

The JD(U) leaders and elected members in local bodies of the Union territory joined the BJP in the presence of its president JP Nadda and the party's national general secretary BL Santhosh in New Delhi.

Delhi | The JDU unit of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu joined BJP today, in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda & the party's National General Secretary BL Santhosh. pic.twitter.com/33prpPudzW — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Earlier, JD(U) leaders from the Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh units joined the BJP.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said 16 JD(U) leaders from the union territory joined the saffron party on Sunday.

The JD(U) does not have much electoral presence outside Bihar. It had a few MLAs in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh who switched over to the BJP.

The Bihar chief minister has been meeting opposition leaders to forge a united front against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

