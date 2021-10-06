Another Kerala Congress leader resigns, alleges disfunction

The Congress suffered another setback in Kerala’s Wayanad, which is also a VIP Lok Sabha seat represented by Rahul Gandhi, with former DCC president P V Balachandran quitting the party on Tuesday, alleging that the grand old party has failed to check the growth of the BJP in the country.

Ending his 52-year-long association with the party, Balachandran, a member of the KPCC executive committee, said both majority and minority communities are moving away from the Congress and the people would not stand with a party which has lost its direction.

He also slammed the style of functioning of the Congress state leadership, alleging that they were not able to take a clear political stand on the issues affecting the people.

Announcing the decision at a press conference here, Balachandran said his decision to quit the party was based on the realization that it will not be able to function anymore in accordance with the spirit of the Congress workers.

Balachandran’s is the latest in the series of resignations happening in the Congress in Wayanad.Former MLA K C Rosakutty, KPCC secretary M S Vishwanathan, and DCC general secretary Anil Kumar had quit the party before the Assembly polls held in the state in April this year.

Balachandran’s decision to quit the party has also come as a setback for the current leadership of the Congress, which is rattled by the resignation of prominent leaders like K P Anil Kumar and P S Prasanth in protest against the style of functioning KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan.

Meanwhile, after coming a cropper in the recent state Assembly polls, the BJP in Kerala on Tuesday announced a major organisational revamp, changing five of its district presidents and inducting some fresh faces as office bearers with an eye on a strong comeback.Though there were widespread rumours that K Surendran would be removed as the party’s state chief in the wake of the drubbing of the party, there seemed to be no change in the top post as per the new list.

Senior leaders A N Radhakrishnan and Shobha Surendran would continue as the vice presidents, while another senior leader and party spokesperson K Gopalakrishnan was also elevated to the same post, according to the list released by the state president.E Krishnadas would be the new treasurer of the state BJP, it said.