Another MLA resigns from Assam Cong; to join ruling BJP on Aug 1

Opposition Congress in Assam suffered another setback on Friday with one of its legislators resigning from primary membership of the party.

Sushanta Borgohain, two-time Congress MLA from Thowra in Jorhat district, submitted his resignation by mail to newly appointed Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah. The 47-year-old is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 1.

“In his letter Borgohain appreciated the opportunities given to him by the Congress, but stated that due to some recent developments, he won’t be able to continue any longer,” Borah said.

Borgohain, who is yet to resign from the assembly, will be the the second Congress MLA after Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi to quit the Congress and move to the BJP. The developments come within three months of formation of the second BJP-led government in the state.

Despite repeated attempts, Borgohain didn’t respond to calls.

“Borgohain has been in touch with us for some time now. He will officially join our party at an event on August 1,” recently appointed BJP state unit chief Bhabesh Kalita told HT from Delhi.

He added that another legislator, Phanidhar Talukdar of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from Bhabanipur seat, will also join the BJP towards the end of next month.

“Assam CM isn’t focused on the task at hand. The state is fast losing friends in the northeast, thanks to his actions like issuing travel advisory urging residents of Assam not to visit Mizoram,” said Congress president Bhupen Borah.

“[CM Himanta Biswa] Sarma is indulging in cheap politics like saying there is no need of Opposition. Despite enjoying a majority in the assembly, he and the BJP are busy poaching Opposition MLAs and trying to establish a monopolistic regime,” he added.

In the assembly elections held in March-April this year, BJP won 60 of the total 126 seats and returned to power with the support of Asom Gana Parishad which got 9 and United Peoples Party Liberal that got 6 seats. On the other hand, Congress bagged 26 and AIUDF got 16.

Less than a month after elections results were announced on May 2, two newly elected MLAs --Leho Ram Boro of UPPL and Majendra Narzary of Bodoland Peoples Party died due to Covid-19 complications. Then Congress’s Kurmi resigned, so three seats are vacant in the state assembly.

With the elevation of former chief minister and Majuli MLA Sarbananda Sonowal to the rank of Union Cabinet minister, his seat will also be vacant soon. And now, with Borgohain and Talkudar to join the BJP, two more seats are likely to become empty in the coming weeks.