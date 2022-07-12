Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Another Rajiv case convict moves top court seeking release
india news

Another Rajiv case convict moves top court seeking release

On May 18, the top court ordered the release of Perarivalan after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor failed to take a call on his mercy petition for two-and-a-half years, despite the recommendation of the State Cabinet for remission of Perarivalan’s sentence.
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

P Ravichandran, one of the life term convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking his release from prison like fellow convict AG Perarivalan.

On May 18, the top court ordered the release of Perarivalan after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor failed to take a call on his mercy petition for two-and-a-half years, despite the recommendation of the State Cabinet for remission of Perarivalan’s sentence.

Citing the SC order, Ravichandran argued that he stands at the same footing since the TN government in 2018 recommended to release all the seven convicts in the case. The other convicts included V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Nalini.

In jail for 30 years now, Ravichandran stated in his plea that he is a socially conscious man and will not be a threat to the society, if released. He has asked for an interim bail until his case for formal release reaches a conclusion.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, Madras high court, declined to entertain Ravichandran’s plea, saying high courts do not have the special powers that the Supreme Court has.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv gandhi assassination
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP