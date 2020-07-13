e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Another senior IAS officer tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

Another senior IAS officer tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

The senior IAS officer was recently transferred from Jammu to the Union territory of Ladakh.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:03 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Security forces personnel stand guard in the COVID containment zone of Gole Pulli in Jammu.
Security forces personnel stand guard in the COVID containment zone of Gole Pulli in Jammu. (PTI)
         

Another senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on his way to Ladakh from Jammu to take charge of his new post, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Srinagar.

The senior IAS officer was recently transferred from Jammu to the Union territory of Ladakh.

Sources said the IAS officer had symptoms of the coronavirus disease and was tested on Friday. He tested positive on Saturday and has been hospitalised, they added.

“He has been hospitalised in a nursing home in Srinagar. Three to four secretaries of the IAS officer and 16 other staff have also been quarantined. They are also being tested,” a source said.

On May 3, a senior IAS officer also tested positive and admitted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super speciality Hospital in Kakryal. He was later discharged after he tested negative for the infection.

Before that, the wife and son of an advisor to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu were also found Covid-19 positive. They were also taken to the same hospital.

According to the Union health ministry, 10,156 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir and 169 patients have died till date. In Ladakh, 1,077 have tested positive for the viral disease and one person has died.

tags
top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In