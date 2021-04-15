Another subdued Vishu as coronavirus concerns loom

Amid the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala observed yet another muted Vishu (New year) celebrations on Wednesday as the usual pomp, colour, lighting and crackers were missing for the second consecutive year. People mainly remained indoors and restricted the festivities to the confines of their homes.

The state’s Covid-19 graph continues to rise alarmingly as it added 8,778 new cases to its tally on Wednesday clocking a positivity rate of 13.45%. The government is now mulling more restrictions, said a senior health ministry official on Wednesday. The state had announced a fresh set of restrictions on Monday.

The state’s active case burden now stands at 58,245. It reported 22 new deaths taking the toll to 4,836. Among the infected are 41 health workers, according to the data released by the state health ministry on Wednesday. The active caseload is highest in Ernakulam (1226) followed by Kozhikode district in north Kerala 1098.

“Out of those found infected today, 205 reached the state from outside, while 7,905 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 627 are yet to be traced. Forty one health workers are also among the infected,” health minister K K Shailaja said.

The government has empowered district collectors to lockdown localities and streets with high positivity rate. The authorities can now impose a clampdown, if required, locally. The senior health official said the government would tighten restrictions if the infection curve did not show signs of flattening out.

As Covid cases continues to rise; many government agencies are planning delivery of essential items at doorsteps.

The government said a uniform platform will be ready soon. Online platforms were a big hit during the last year’s lockdown. With high connectivity, many mobile ATMs were deployed even in villages last year.

Health ministry statistics shows a steady rise in new cases and test positivity rate (TPR) in last two weeks.

On April 1; new cases recorded was 2,798 but on April 14 it shot up to 8,778. Similarly, TPR was below 5 % in April first week but it went up to 13.45 % on Wednesday. Medical professionals now blame the recently-concluded elections for the sudden spurt. Almost all political parties had flouted norms at the peak of campaigning and experts have warned a big surge in next two weeks.

A close look at Kerala‘s case trajectory shows big ups and downs. During the year-end cases had peaked in the state and on October 10 the TPR had touched a record high of 17.46%. Later it came down but again it went up after local body elections in December clocking a TPR of 14% to 15 % in December but it came down after two months in March. In March; TPR was below five per cent while cases were around 3,000.

Amid rise in cases the only silver lining is the fast pace of vaccination drive in the state with around 11 % of the total population have been vaccinated so far. Two thousand doses reached the state on Tuesday and five thousand are expected by this weekend.

On Monday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the union health minister Harsh Vardhan seeking urgent delivery of vials.

According to the union health ministry data; the state has almost zero wastage of vaccine in the country.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was admitted to the medical college hospital was discharged after he tested negative. He will be in quarantine for another week in his house in Kannur, his office said. In a Facebook post after his discharge, Vijayan said the doctors and staff had provided the best possible care to him.

“Have returned home as I have been discharged after being cured from COVID-19. The people of the state have given huge support,” the Chief Minister said and thanked everyone.

With Agency inputs