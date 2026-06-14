Another Trinamool MP meets Union minister, speculations rise over switch amid TMC crisis

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and six-time MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Saturday, fuelling speculation that another Lok Sabha lawmaker may join the party’s rebel group.

Former West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay during an election campaign, in Kolkata.(PTI)

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According to people familiar with the matter, Bandyopadhyay, accompanied by dissident MP Satabdi Roy, met Yadav amid buzz that the rebel group may meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary group.

Hours after the meeting, the TMC removed Bandyopadhyay from the post of North Kolkata organisational district president, replacing him with party’s state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh, who was the president of the state TMC youth congress, has also been replaced with Arnab Banerjee.

In a late-night development, former minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia also quit the TMC.

The TMC’s defeat in the assembly polls precipitated the rebellion in the party with several leaders claiming that their views and suggestions were disregarded; many pinned the blame on Abhishek Banerjee.

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{{^usCountry}} “The rebel MPs are relying on their legislative strength both in the assembly as well as Parliament to stake claim to being recognised as the real TMC. Of course, the Speaker’s decision will be final…” said a person aware of the details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The rebel MPs are relying on their legislative strength both in the assembly as well as Parliament to stake claim to being recognised as the real TMC. Of course, the Speaker’s decision will be final…” said a person aware of the details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The group is also scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, said one of the people quoted above. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group is also scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, said one of the people quoted above. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT reported on Friday that the letter, dated May 18, has been signed by 19 MPs; interestingly, the serial numbers of the signatories are from 1 to 20, with no signature against number 13. It is not yet known whether Bandopadhyay has signed the letter to become the 20th name on the list. HT has not seen a copy of the letter, and the Speaker’s office has not yet confirmed receiving it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT reported on Friday that the letter, dated May 18, has been signed by 19 MPs; interestingly, the serial numbers of the signatories are from 1 to 20, with no signature against number 13. It is not yet known whether Bandopadhyay has signed the letter to become the 20th name on the list. HT has not seen a copy of the letter, and the Speaker’s office has not yet confirmed receiving it. {{/usCountry}}

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According to people aware of the details, as per the procedure, the Speaker will take a call on the request to identify the rebel group as the original TMC; part of this involves a face-to-face meeting with them. There are 28 lawmakers of the TMC in the Lok Sabha, including Abhishek Banerjee, the MP from Diamond Harbour who is also party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

Bandyopadhyay’s move triggered sharp reactions from TMC leaders in Kolkata still owing allegiance to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, amid sarcastic remarks from BJP leaders who switched camps from the TMC following differences with the party leadership.

“Mamata gave these people posts and honour. In return they do this. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing political camps. We repeatedly warned Mamata di. He just misleads Mamata di to run his show. I was once suspended for speaking out against him. Now it is proved that I was right,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told the media.

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A Lok Sabha MP from the prestigious Kolkata Uttar seat, Bandyopadhyay, remains one of the most senior parliamentarians in the TMC and has long been regarded as a key bridge between the party leadership and Delhi’s political establishment. According to a section of TMC leaders, Bandyopadhya’s exit would be a big blow for Mamata Banerjee.

“What can I do? I had a word with him 3 – 4 days ago and he assured me that he wasn’t going anywhere. He said that if he did anything, we would do it together. But then he went to the residence of Bhupender Yadav,” TMC MP Saugata Roy told the media, adding that he was saddened by Bandyopadhyay’s move.

Bengal minister and BJP legislator Tapas Roy, however, said Bandyopadhyay “has not done anything for the party”. “He (Bandyopadhyay) was never a loyalist. He is not a political element. He has climbed up the ladder with the support of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, former Union minister and Mamata Banerjee. He has not done anything for the party. Now Mamata Banerjee is getting to know who loves her. I am very happy with what’s happening,” he said.

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Of the 28 Lok Sabha MPs, 19 have rallied together to push for a separate parliamentary group in the Lower House and in the assembly 64 of the 80 legislators, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, rebelled against party chief Mamata Banerjee’s decision to appoint Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

In the Rajya Sabha, the TMC’s tally has gone down from 13 to 10 with three MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigning.

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