Home / India News / Another Vande Bharat cattle collision incident on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

Another Vande Bharat cattle collision incident on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:20 PM IST

Vande Bharat: Earlier this month, a few incidents - linked to the Vande Bharat Express - were reported.

Visuals showed the damage to the nose of the Vande Bharat train. (ANI)
Visuals showed the damage to the nose of the Vande Bharat train. (ANI)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Neha Tripathi, New Delhi

In the third incident in several weeks, a Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage when it hit a bull in Mumbai. The train was headed from Mumbai-Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Saturday, as per officials. Visuals showed the damaged nose of the semi-high speed train, which is expected to be repaired by evening.

“A cattle run-over incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train near Atul in Mumbai Central division, wherein one bull was hit. The .train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar,” Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railways, said in a statement.

The incident was reported at about 8:17 am, and the train was held for about 15 minutes. “There is no damage to the train, except damage on the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach i.e driver coach. Train is running smoothly.This will be attended at the earliest,” it further read.

The Western Railways is reported to have made provision for additional nose cover of the engine at the Mumbai Central Station, and the same would be fixed in the evening when the train returns to Mumbai, officials asserted.

Earlier this month, a Vande Bharat Express train - on the New Delhi-Varanasi route - suffered a snag in the traction motor that jammed its wheels.

This was after a semi-high speed train - running on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route - had seen cattle collision incidents for two consecutive days.

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is set to flag off the fifth Vande Bharat train in November, which will connect the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
vande bharat express mumbai
vande bharat express mumbai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out