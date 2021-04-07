Ansari’s wife approaches SC

New Delhi

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari has moved the Supreme Court seeking safety for the Mau MLA while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, and also during his trial in pending cases in the state.

Afshan, alleging imminent threat to Ansari’s life, has sought intervention of the top court to ensure that her husband is not killed in a so-called fake encounter.

“The petitioner is in complete fear that now any time an untoward incident can happen to her husband but for protective directions passed by this Hon’ble Court,” Afshan said in her plea.

The court is expected to hear her petition on Friday.

The petition has cited various attempts to eliminate Ansari over the years and alleged that Brajesh Singh, a mafia don and a former UP BJP MLA, is conspiring to kill Ansari with the state’s support.

Earlier, Afshan wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing similar fears and said that her husband was a witness in a murder case in which Singh and one of his accomplices are prime accused.

The Supreme Court on March 26 allowed a transfer petition filed by the UP government seeking transfer of Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda in UP.

Ansari was initially lodged in a jail in UP as an undertrial when the Punjab Police obtained production warrant against him on a complaint of extortion and criminal intimidation and brought him to Punjab.

As the Punjab government refused to shift Ansari back to UP citing his medical condition -- he is reportedly suffering from hypertension, diabetes, back pain, skin allergy and depression -- the UP government moved the top court, which allowed his transfer by an order last month.

A hundred-member team of UP Police was in Punjab on Tuesday to bring Ansari to Banda district jail. They left in the afternoon and were expected to reach Banda by early morning Wednesday.

Ansari has to stand trial in at least 14 cases in UP on charges of murder, extortion and under the Gangster Act.