Sachin Waze gets bail in Antilia bomb scare, Mansukh Hiran murder conspiracy

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze (File Photo)

Special judge Chakor Bawiskar has granted Waze bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one more surety in the same amount. Besides, the court has also ordered him to surrender his passport and barred him from entering Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts except to attend the trial.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case arises from three interlinked FIRs registered in February and March 2021.

The first FIR, triggered by Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran’s complaint about his Mahindra Scorpio being stolen, was registered on February 18. On February 25, the same vehicle was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter, triggering a second FIR. Hiran went missing on March 4 after allegedly leaving home to meet a police officer; his body was recovered from a creek in Thane the next morning. The third FIR was registered on March 7 after his wife, Vimala Hiran, complained to the Anti-Terrorism Squad regarding alleged foul play leading to his death.

The central government transferred the three cases to NIA, which arrested Sachin Waze in March 2021.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the prosecution, Waze, who was reinstated after a long period of suspension, sought to re-establish himself as a “super cop” and hatched a conspiracy to terrorise wealthy individuals by planting explosives-laden vehicles in the upscale Malabar Hill region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the prosecution, Waze, who was reinstated after a long period of suspension, sought to re-establish himself as a “super cop” and hatched a conspiracy to terrorise wealthy individuals by planting explosives-laden vehicles in the upscale Malabar Hill region. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to NIA, Waze parked the SUV outside Antilia and allegedly contracted former encounter specialist Pradip Sharma to kill Hiran after the latter refused to take the blame for planting the vehicle.

Accordingly, a police officer Sunil Mane, also arrested in the case, drew Hiran out of his house and handed him over to four contract killers provided by Sharma. The quartet smothered the trader and dumped his body in the creek near Mumbra.