'Anti-nationals are those who...': What Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor said for Rahul Gandhi

With the tempers rising over the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Indian democracy in the UK, the Congress on Friday doubled down after BJP chief JP Nadda called Rahul Gandhi 'anti-national'. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Rahul Gandhi is a true patriot who talks about democracy and shows concerns about it. "Anti-nationals are those who have zero contribution to the country's freedom struggle," Kharge tweeted. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi did not say anything in the UK for which he needs to apologise. "Democracy, in our country, is in danger and everyone should know about it. I didn't hear anything wrong in it", Shashi Tharoor said.

The Congress on Friday slammed BJP chief JP Nadda for calling Rahul Gandhi 'anti-national'

Rahul Gandhi is being attacked so that the issues of "horrifying" unemployment, price rise, and Adani can be covered up, Kharge said adding that if anyone should apologise, it has to be PM Modi who said on foreign soil that people in India said that being born in the country is a sin. "Is such a person now calling us anti-national?" Kharge tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi refuses to respond to 'anti-national' remark

Rahul Gandhi was in Parliament on Friday when he was asked to comment on JP Nadda's 'anti-national' remark. Rahul Gandhi refused to answer. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said he will first speak in Parliament as that is his primary responsibility as a parliamentarian.

'Nonsense': Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor said the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi is nonsense as Rahul Gandhi did not say anything that he should apologise for. "Democracy, in our country, is in danger and everyone should know about it. I didn't hear anything wrong in it," Tharoor said.

