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‘Anti-woman face of the AAP’: Bansuri Swaraj slams Saurabh Bhardwaj after court asks him to remove defamatory videos

Bansuri Swaraj accused AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj of spreading misinformation and said the episode exposed the “anti-woman face” of the Party.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:18 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Aam Aadmi Party to remove allegedly defamatory videos against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj linked to her detention during a protest earlier. Swaraj welcomed the decision and accused AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj of spreading misinformation. The episode exposed the “anti-woman face” of the Party, she said.

Bansuri Swaraj clashes with Saurabh Bharadwaj.(screengrab from ANI)

“The anti-woman face of the Aam Aadmi Party has once again come to the fore... Saurabh Bhardwaj had released a video spreading lies about Raksha Khadse and me. For this, I had sent him a legal notice. After that, he held a press conference to promote and propagate that video. I welcome the court's decision,” she told news agency ANI.

The court further directed that in case of non-compliance within 48 hours, Swaraj would be free to approach social media intermediaries for removal of the content.

The court said Swaraj made a prima facie case and ordered the defendants, including the AAP, not to publish, repost, or share the disputed content on any platform.

The court said that a person’s right to reputation is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, but it has to be balanced with the right to free speech. It also noted that financial compensation cannot fully fix damage to someone’s reputation, and therefore, it was appropriate to grant temporary protection in this case.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter further on May 13.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Anti-woman face of the AAP’: Bansuri Swaraj slams Saurabh Bhardwaj after court asks him to remove defamatory videos
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