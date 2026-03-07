LPG price hike sparks concerns; Congress slams ‘Inflation Man’, Mamata calls for protest, BJP says it's nominal

Concerns are rising among citizens after the latest increase in LPG cylinder prices, as many linked the hike to the ongoing Middle East conflict and said it will add to the financial pressure on poor and middle class households. The opposition also criticised Centre over the move, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee calling for a protest on Sunday. The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been raised by ₹60 and ₹114.5 respectively from Saturday, March 7. (PTI) The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been raised by ₹60 and ₹114.5 respectively from Saturday, March 7. Industry officials told news agency PTI that the revision comes after a sharp rise in global energy prices after the military conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran began in West Asia. ALSO READ | LPG cylinder price hiked in India amid Middle East conflict: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata LPG cylinder price causes concerns among citizens A resident of Delhi, Anita, spoke about how the price increase has made it harder to manage living expenses in the national capital. "Our cylinder does not last for a month... Poor people have to face a lot of problems...We use up two cylinders in a month," she told news agency ANI. In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a local resident also raised concerns about the increase, saying it would create difficulties. " ₹60 have increased in the price of the cylinder. There are a lot of problems," she said.

"I went to get the cylinder. ₹60 have increased... The expenses will be more than the income if there is inflation," another resident said. A resident of Himachal Pradesh, Ruplal, said the rise in LPG prices would eventually push up the cost of other goods and services and worsen conditions for farmers, workers and poor households. "The rates have increased so much that the prices of everything will rise. Today, most households depend on gas and vehicles, so when fuel prices increase, it affects everything. Farmers, workers and poor people will suffer the most. In Himachal Pradesh, there is already a financial crisis, and there are limited sources of income. When prices increase like this, it becomes very difficult for ordinary people. The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister should look into the situation because the poor are already struggling due to lack of employment and rising prices," Ruplal told ANI. Opposition targets Centre, Mamata calls for protest The opposition targeted the BJP-led central government over the price hike and said it would directly affect the budgets of ordinary households. The Congress party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Inflation Man”, while TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called for a protest by the women’s wing of her party on Sunday, which coincides with International Women's Day on March 8. In a post on X, the Congress party accused the Prime Minister of "wielding the whip of inflation" and directly hitting the budgets of common households.

"'Inflation Man Modi' Delivers a Shock to the Public. The Modi government has directly increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 60 rupees. Meanwhile, for commercial LPG cylinders, you will now have to pay 115 rupees more. In the last 3 months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen by 307 rupees. Narendra Modi is continuously wielding the whip of inflation on the public," the INC wrote on X. Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri and wrote on X: “Yesterday, @HardeepSPuri said: 'Our priority is to ensure availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably.' Today, domestic LPG prices have been hiked by ₹60, and commercial cylinder prices by ₹115. Never believe a word of what Hardeep Singh Puri says.” Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over new booking rules that require consumers to book gas 21 days in advance. "Gas prices have increased again. Now you have to book gas 21 days prior, so what will you do for 21 days if the gas at your home is over? What will you eat? Will you give home delivery of food to people? Even the kerosene quota has been reduced. You're increasing prices of things every day," she said while questioning the move. On the second day of her sit in protest against the deletion of names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she said the Centre was raising LPG prices without putting alternative arrangements in place, calling it an "anti people manner". "Tomorrow is International Women's Day. I urge Chandrima (state minister and TMC's women wing state president Chandrima Bhattacharya) to ask women to organise protest rallies against the increase in LPG prices. If needed, wear black clothes. We will protest democratically in a peaceful manner," she said. What BJP said on LPG price hike BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the increase was nominal when seen against the price inflation index and criticised the opposition. “The increase in the price is very nominal according to the price inflation index... The prices of energy are increasing in the entire world... It is the opposition's job to create noise,” he told ANI.