    LPG cylinder price hiked in India amid Middle East conflict: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

    Officials said that the revision comes after a sharp jump in global energy prices since the military conflict began in West Asia.

    Updated on: Mar 07, 2026 10:35 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been hiked by 60 and 114.5, respectively, from Saturday (March 7), as energy costs continue to rise due to the West Asia conflict.

    This is the second hike in 11 months. The last increase came in April last year, when prices were raised by ₹50. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
    This is the second price hike in less than a year. Industry officials told news agency PTI that the revision comes after a sharp jump in global energy prices since the military conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran began in West Asia.

    ALSO READ | India tells refiners to maximise LPG output for domestic sales only

    LPG gas price hike: What are the new rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai?

    Non-subsidised LPG, used by regular household consumers other than Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. Earlier, the price stood at 853, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

    This is the second hike in 11 months. The last increase came in April last year, when prices were raised by 50.

    Rates vary across states depending on local sales tax or Value Added Tax (VAT). Here is a breakdown of the revised price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in some major metro cities:

    CityPrice per 14.2 kg cylinder
    DELHI 913
    MUMBAI 912.50
    KOLKATA 939
    CHENNAI 928.50

    Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, more than 10 crore poor households that received free LPG connections after the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to receive a subsidy of 300 on each 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.

    Commercial LPG gas price

    The price of commercial LPG, which is used by businesses such as hotels and restaurants, has been raised by 114.5 for a 19 kg cylinder.

    The cost has now reached 1,883 in Delhi. This increase follows another hike of 28 per 19 kg cylinder that came into effect on March 1.

    Latest petrol, diesel prices in India

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities across India on Saturday, even as crude oil rates rose sharply in the global market amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

    Here's a breakdown of the latest petrol and diesel prices:

    CityPetrol price/litreDiesel price/litre
    DELHI 94.77 87.67
    MUMBAI 103.54 90.03
    KOLKATA 105.41 92.02
    BENGALURU 102.96 90.99
    HYDERABAD 107.46 95.70
    CHENNAI 101.06 92.61

    With inputs from agencies

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

