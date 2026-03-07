LPG cylinder price hiked in India amid Middle East conflict: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been hiked by ₹60 and ₹114.5, respectively, from Saturday (March 7), as energy costs continue to rise due to the West Asia conflict. This is the second hike in 11 months. The last increase came in April last year, when prices were raised by ₹50. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

This is the second price hike in less than a year. Industry officials told news agency PTI that the revision comes after a sharp jump in global energy prices since the military conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran began in West Asia.

LPG gas price hike: What are the new rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai? Non-subsidised LPG, used by regular household consumers other than Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost ₹913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. Earlier, the price stood at ₹853, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Rates vary across states depending on local sales tax or Value Added Tax (VAT). Here is a breakdown of the revised price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in some major metro cities: