LPG cylinder price hiked in India amid Middle East conflict: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
Officials said that the revision comes after a sharp jump in global energy prices since the military conflict began in West Asia.
The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders have been hiked by ₹60 and ₹114.5, respectively, from Saturday (March 7), as energy costs continue to rise due to the West Asia conflict.
This is the second price hike in less than a year. Industry officials told news agency PTI that the revision comes after a sharp jump in global energy prices since the military conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran began in West Asia.
LPG gas price hike: What are the new rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai?
Non-subsidised LPG, used by regular household consumers other than Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost ₹913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi. Earlier, the price stood at ₹853, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.
This is the second hike in 11 months. The last increase came in April last year, when prices were raised by ₹50.
Rates vary across states depending on local sales tax or Value Added Tax (VAT). Here is a breakdown of the revised price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in some major metro cities:
|City
|Price per 14.2 kg cylinder
|DELHI
|₹913
|MUMBAI
|₹912.50
|KOLKATA
|₹939
|CHENNAI
|₹928.50
Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, more than 10 crore poor households that received free LPG connections after the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to receive a subsidy of ₹300 on each 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.
Commercial LPG gas price
The price of commercial LPG, which is used by businesses such as hotels and restaurants, has been raised by ₹114.5 for a 19 kg cylinder.
The cost has now reached ₹1,883 in Delhi. This increase follows another hike of ₹28 per 19 kg cylinder that came into effect on March 1.
Latest petrol, diesel prices in India
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities across India on Saturday, even as crude oil rates rose sharply in the global market amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
Here's a breakdown of the latest petrol and diesel prices:
|City
|Petrol price/litre
|Diesel price/litre
|DELHI
|₹94.77
|₹87.67
|MUMBAI
|₹103.54
|₹90.03
|KOLKATA
|₹105.41
|₹92.02
|BENGALURU
|₹102.96
|₹90.99
|HYDERABAD
|₹107.46
|₹95.70
|CHENNAI
|₹101.06
|₹92.61
