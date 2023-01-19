Anurag Thakur meets protesting wrestlers demanding WFI overhaul | 10 points

The protest of Indian wrestlers against Wrestling Federation chief Braj Bhushan Singh and the overall arbitrary functioning of the federation intensified on Thursday with the protesters demanding nothing short of Braj Bhushan's resignation from the post and the reorganisation of the federation. The Congress, and Samajwadi Party threw their weight behind the protesting wrestlers while the protesters made sure their protest platform does not turn into a political platform. Sports minister Anurag Thakur said he will speak to the protesters.

Here are the top updates on the protest of the wrestlers of India:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said he will be meeting the protesters after he reaches Delhi from Chandigarh on Thursday night. Assuring a solution, Thakur said the allegations are serious and the government has already taken steps. The meeting started as soon as Anurag Thakur reached Delhi around 10pm.

2. Wrestler Babita Phogat acted as a mediator and said, "I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want."

3. Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha urged athletes to come forward and voice their concerns. "As IOA president, I have been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us the welfare and the well-being of the athletes is the top most priority..." she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. CPM leader Brinda Karat, who arrived at the protest in support of the wrestlers, was asked to leave the protest site by the grapplers, saying they don't want anyone to give it a political colour.

5. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the safety of women athletes is very important and the government will take serious action.

6. Despite a meeting between sports ministry officials and the protesters on Thursday, there was no breakthrough in the protest as the wrestlers said no satisfactory response came from the government side.

7. The National Commission for Women said wrestlers can approach the commission with their complaints in writing.

8. Vinesh Phogat, one of the main complainants, said the protest will make sure that Brij Bhushan Singh resigns and is jailed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. CWG silver medalist Anshu Malik on Thursday claimed Brij Bhushan used to make women wrestlers uncomfortable by leaving the doors of his room open at night -- during their stay for any match. He used to stay on the same floor as the junior players, Anshu said.

10. Amid the allegations of sexual assault, an old video of Brij Bhushan slapping a wrestle at an event in Ranchi resurfaced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON