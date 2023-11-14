‘Bhupay karo’: Anurag Thakur takes dig at Bhupesh Baghel amid Mahadev app row

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam in which the Enforcement Directorate has linked the Congress leader. Union minister Anurag Thakur.(PTI)

Thakur said that if people involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam “couldn't escape”, nobody involved in the Mahadev App would be able to escape either. Catch the full coverage of Chhattisgarh elections.

“After the Mahadev app scam, Chhattisgarh CM is hiding his face. If the people involved in Delhi's liquor policy scam were not able to escape, here too, no one would be able to escape,” Thakur said during a press conference in Raipur, according to ANI.

He added: “'Paisa Kamao...Bhupay karo' this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the chief minister's office continued protecting the accused. ₹508 crore were collected from the Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption.”

Thakur said that if people want guarantees, they should prefer those offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to tell the youths if you want to take guarantees, take those of (given by) PM Modi. What the Bhupesh Baghel government was not able to give in five years, we will give within five weeks on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25. This is PM Modi's guarantee," he added.

He also announced that if a BJP government forms in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will get the cylinder for ₹500 irrespective of the price increase, reported ANI.

“We will buy 21 quintals per acre of paddy for ₹3100 and the remaining bonus of ₹300 for 2 years will also be given by December 25. A bonus of up to ₹45 will also be given on tendu leaves. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment worth ₹10 lakh will be provided and 500 new Jan Aushadi centres will also be opened for affordable medicines,” Thakur said.

He further claimed that 4 crore families got permanent houses in the country through PM Aawas Yojana.

"But arrogant Bhupesh Baghel did not allow the 18 lakh houses given by Modi ji to be built," the Union Minister added.

Chhattisgarh will witness elections in two phases. The first phase of elections to 20 seats took place on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail