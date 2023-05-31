‘Don’t take steps that may cause harm': Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to protesting wrestlers

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the wrestlers should wait for the Delhi Police to conclude their investigation and not take steps that can harm them.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)

The minister said, “The wrestlers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation and not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or aspiring wrestlers. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons.”

Thakur said under the Modi government the sports budget was increased from ₹874 crore to ₹2782 crore, schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) were introduced that provided the opportunity of reaching the podium and crores of money have been spent on training sportspersons. He further added that 300 significant sports infrastructures are being built in the nation that will cost around ₹2700 crore.

“We have tried to do more than sportspersons' expectations and we wish to do more. We wish for India to be stronger in every sport. On the demands of wrestlers, we created a committee after they claimed they had been wronged, they asked for additions we did that too. Committee submitted their report, after that Delhi Police filed an FIR... whatever they demanded we didn't leave anything out.”

He added, “We heard the wrestlers with open heart and mind and the police is investigating the matter. You can see the records of past 75 years, if there have been allegations, they have been investigated.”

Thakur also said that the wrestlers can protest if they aren't happy with the investigation's output. “You have to trust the Supreme Court, Wrestling Association, Police. We also want fair investigation into the matter.”

He also stated that elections will be soon held for the post of WFI President. “Brij Bhushan has also stepped aside as president. Everything is happening but investigation will take place as per the laws and the rules of the country.”

Immersion of medals

Thakur's comments came a day after protesting wrestlers reached Haridwar to throw their medals into Ganga river.

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, who is also the brother of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, arrived at Har-ki-Pauri to lend support to the protesting wrestlers and stopped them from throwing their medals. He gave the government five days to act on the demands seeking arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"They (wrestlers) need to be practising on mats in stadiums but have been ill-treated and forced to sit at Jantar Mantar and now at sacred Ganga Ghat. In fact, action should be taken against Brij Bhushan. We are with truth and as farmers’ agitation had shown, sooner or later victory will be of truth," said Tikait.

