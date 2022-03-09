Anxiety grips parents of students still in Ukraine

Uncertainty and gaps in communication have left parents of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine on tenterhooks, even as the Centre evacuated more than 15,000 students from the country.

On Tuesday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that all Indians students trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy region were moved out of the city through a “humanitarian corridor”. The students were being taken to Poltava from where they will board trains to western Ukraine, he added.

Efforts to evacuate the students from Sumy had failed on Monday as a tenuous ceasefire declared by the Russians crumbled shortly after getting underway. Since then, some parents said they have been unable to reach their wards.

“Yesterday, rescue attempts were made but the operation was pulled out at the last moment following reports of ceasefire violation. We have been trying to reach our children for confirmation (on evacuation) but have not received any updates so far,” Rajinder Singh, whose daughter Mansi Kondal took admission at Sumy State University in 2018, said.

Many students, who had boarded the buses for their journey to Poltava, were asked to disembark when the ceasefire failed on Monday.

“We stood in a queue for three hours in freezing cold on Monday, waiting to board the buses and then, we were told that we cannot go. Thankfully, we have left Sumy,” medical student Aashiq Hussain Sarkar told news agency PTI.

Parents of Vishal Sharma, who hails from Batala and is also among the evacuated students in Sumy, said: “My son said they were not told much about how they were going to be sent back to their country.”

