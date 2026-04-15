AP Inter Results 2026 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results declared, direct link here

AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced AP Inter Result 2026 on April 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year examinations can check the results on the official websites bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available on the third-party website, manabadi.co.in. ...Read More

Direct link to check AP Inter Results 2026

The Board will announce the AP Inter results at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the AP Inter results, data such as grade-wise and gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released.

The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 23, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, how to check and more.