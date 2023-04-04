Govt order for house sites to poor approved in Amaravati

Hyderabad

APCRDA on Monday approves Andhra government’s decision to make housing colonies for weaker sections in Amaravati. (ANI)

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Monday approved the decision of the state government to distribute house sites to the weaker sections in the capital region of Amaravati as part of its “Navarathnalu-Pedalandariki Illu” (Nine promises – housing for the poor) programme.

At a meeting chaired by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli, APCRDA ratified the government order (GO No. 45 dated March 31) allotting 1134.59 acres of land located in 20 different layouts in Amaravati for the construction of 48,218 houses for the poor belonging to Krishna and Guntur districts.

The GO was issued notwithstanding a petition filed by the farmers of Amaravati in the high court last week, challenging a gazette notification in this regard.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said it has been decided to give away the title deeds and hand over possession of the plots to eligible beneficiaries after overcoming legal hurdles.

The 20 layouts are located at Inavolu, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanur villages in the capital region. The chief minister instructed that the collectors of Guntur and NTR districts prepare the detailed project reports along with the lists of beneficiaries and furnish the same to APCRDA for a follow-up action.

The CM told the officials to start giving a tangible shape to the proposed layouts from the first week of May subject to the outcome of court cases. The beneficiaries would be given house site pattas under the third phase of the scheme.

According to Section 41(3), (4) of the APCRDA Act, the state government has created R-5 zone (residential zone) by amending the Amaravati master plan and brought various lands under its jurisdiction through a gazette notification, after entertaining objections and suggestions and interacting with the public in October, the official note said.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Amaravati on Monday filed a fresh lunch motion petition before the state high court questioning the issuance of a GO allotting Amaravati lands for the weaker sections’ housing, though an earlier petition was pending before a three-member bench of the high court.

High court judge Justice Manavendranath Roy, who heard the petition, referred it to the same to a three-member bench to pass orders on the government’s latest decision.

