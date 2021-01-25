Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented a memorandum highlighting the pressing demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially restoration of statehood and 4G internet facilities.

According to Apni Party spokesman, the meeting which lasted almost for an hour, was held in a very cordial atmosphere in which Bukhari expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and initiating a comprehensive vaccination drive in the country.

"He also thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning a special package for the revival of the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir. During the course of the meeting, Bukhari reiterated his demand for the restoration of Statehood to J&K,” the spokesman said in a statement.

At the meeting, Bukhari expressed serious concern at the rising unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the PM for formulation of a comprehensive employment package for the youth of the union territory for a dignified livelihood.

"He emphasized on the need for exploration of viable options including roping in of multinational companies across the country and in the Gulf countries so as to address the unemployment problem of J&K’s qualified and skilled youth."

Bukhari also sought the intervention of the Prime Minister for restoration of age relaxation for J&K’s UPSC aspirants that was in force before January 2020. He said that scrapping the UPSC age relaxation clause to the Domicile of J&K has extremely disappointed the youth of J&K.

Bukhari also urged the Prime Minister to lift the ban on 4G mobile internet services across Jammu and Kashmir. He termed the ban on 4G in J&K unjustifiable and a discrimination with the people especially the student and business community.

Referring to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir valley, Bukhari pleaded for an honorable return of the community and sought their rehabilitation with the majority community in the Valley. He said any ghettoization of this inseparable part of Kashmiri society will not be acceptable to the people.

The dilapidated condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and developing other alternative inter regional road connections like Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan routes into all weather roads also figured in the talks.

Bukhari also pressed for the construction of individual and community bunkers for residents along the Line of Control in J&K so as to prevent the loss of life and damages to the properties due to recurring skirmishes.