Appliances may be graded for water efficiency on lines of star ratings for power consumption

Similar to the now ubiquitous sticker on appliances that carry a “star rating” to indicate energy efficiency, a variety of equipment could soon ship with similar star-ratings for water-use efficiency, helping consumers make a more environmentally friendly choice. HT Image

These ratings could apply to a variety of devices, from motor pumps and bath showers to irrigation machinery and washing machines. They would apply to diverse sectors, from irrigation and municipalities to hotels and buildings, as well as equipment such as pumps, if a government plan takes final shape.

A panel formed by the Centre to curb wastage of water across sectors has recommended to the Jal Shakti ministry a National Bureau of Water Use Efficiency, with wide-ranging functions be set up, after a report in 2018 by the government’s think-tank Niti Ayog flagged that 600 million people in the country face “high to extreme water stress”.

A key function of the Bureau will be to collect data and conduct water audits that will lead to benchmarking and star labelling for water-use efficiency, just as in the case of power-consuming appliances, an official said, declining to be named.

The panel that made the recommendation was set by up in January and led by Alok Sikka, a former top bureaucrat of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and central water commissioner Anuj Kanwal.

According to the recommendations, the bureau will be a technical body that will also develop standards for household fixtures and appliances, such as taps and washing machines. It will also devise building and plumbing codes for toilets, faucets, shower heads, water and sewer lines, and cooling plants.

A proposal to set up an autonomous body was initially sent to the committee of establishment expenditure of the finance ministry, HT has learnt. The finance ministry suggested that the department of water resources should review the recommendation that the National Bureau for Water Use Efficiency should be an autonomous body. Following this, the panel recommended that the bureau could function under the Jal Shakti ministry.

India is undergoing the worst water crisis in its history and critical groundwater resources, which accounted for 40% of India’s water supply, are depleting at “unsustainable” rates, according to the 2018 Niti Aayog report. Many Indian cities are grappling with water-supply crisis.

The bureau will be mandated to carry out a countrywide programme on water efficiency and increase water efficiency in all sectors by 20%. It will plan and execute the programme to save water in sectors such as irrigation, domestic water supply and industrial sectors, an official said, seeking anonymity.

Another key function will be to “evolve guidelines, promote and ensure water audit in water distribution supply in cities and town and ensure implementation of water saving measures by local bodies”, according to the recommendations reviewed by HT.

“This will be a significant step towards water conservation but such an authority will need sweeping powers to make the industry adopt the changes and produce equipment that adhered to the new codes,” said Salil Rathi, a consultant with Samaj Pragati Sangha, an NGO working in improving agricultural water use in Madhya Pradesh’s Devas.

