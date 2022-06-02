Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Applies only to workers’, says Congress functionary in cryptic tweet
india news

‘Applies only to workers’, says Congress functionary in cryptic tweet

New Delhi: Congress’s data analytics cell chief Praveen Chakravarty on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet suggesting that only workers have to abide by the “one person, one post” rule proposed at the party’s brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last month
Praveen Chakravarty (Tweet)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Congress’s data analytics cell chief Praveen Chakravarty on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet suggesting that only workers have to abide by the “one person, one post” rule proposed at the party’s brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last month.

He shared a screen shot of a news report on Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s announcement for implementation of the rule in the state unit and tweeted: “’No worker will hold more than one post’ Applies only to ‘workers’!”

The tweet came amid rumblings within Congress over nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls this month. Party insiders said Chakravarty was considered twice for Rajya Sabha since September 2021.

Congress’s Tamil Nadu ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) last year refused to back Chakravarty’s candidature and fielded its own candidates. This year, Congress chose to nominate P Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu.

A Congress leader said DMK, whose votes are crucial for the Congress candidate’s victory, was more comfortable with Chidambaram’s candidature.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Nagma expressed their displeasure over Rajya Sabha nominations. Khera later reiterated his commitment to the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP