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APSDMA issues heatwave warning for several mandals in Andhra on Monday

APSDMA issues heatwave warning for several mandals in Andhra on Monday

Published on: May 18, 2026 11:33 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a severe heatwave warning for several mandals across the state on Monday.

APSDMA issues heatwave warning for several mandals in Andhra on Monday

Severe heat waves are likely to impact 28 mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, while heatwave conditions are expected in another 21 mandals.

"Severe heat wave and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state on Monday," said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Jain further said maximum temperatures are expected to soar between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, and districts likely to be hit are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

He noted that on Sunday, a maximum of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Cumbum in Markapuram district, while the temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius in 65 mandals across 14 districts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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