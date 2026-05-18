Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a severe heatwave warning for several mandals across the state on Monday. APSDMA issues heatwave warning for several mandals in Andhra on Monday

Severe heat waves are likely to impact 28 mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, while heatwave conditions are expected in another 21 mandals.

"Severe heat wave and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state on Monday," said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Jain further said maximum temperatures are expected to soar between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, and districts likely to be hit are Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

He noted that on Sunday, a maximum of 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Cumbum in Markapuram district, while the temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius in 65 mandals across 14 districts.

The mercury touched 42 degrees in Torragudipadu in NTR district, 41.9 degrees in Terannapalli in Anantapur district, 41.5 degrees in Thovi in Kurnool district, 41.4 degrees each in Nandivada in Krishna district and Gurazala in Palnadu district, and 41.3 degrees in Dharmajigudem in Eluru district.

Further, the official said that on Tuesday, severe heatwave conditions are likely in 84 mandals and heatwave conditions in 245 mandals.

Light rains accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in isolated parts of Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts on Monday due to the influence of a trough extending from Vidarbha to Mannar.

The SDMA advised people to take precautions against heat, avoid exposure, and consume sufficient lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water and drinking water, while farmers and shepherds were cautioned against standing under trees during thunderstorms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.