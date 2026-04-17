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APSDMA warns of severe heatwave in 30 mandals

APSDMA warns of severe heatwave in 30 mandals

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, The SDMA on Friday warned that several mandals across the state are likely to experience severe and moderate heatwave conditions.

APSDMA warns of severe heatwave in 30 mandals

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to affect 30 mandals across districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram, while heatwave conditions are expected in 55 mandals across multiple districts.

"Severe heatwave and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state on Friday," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in a statement.

He said maximum temperatures ranging between 43 degrees Celcius and 44.5 degrees Celcius are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore and Rayalaseema regions.

Heatwave conditions are expected in 55 mandals across Srikakulam , Vizianagaram , Manyam , Polavaram , Anakapalli , Kakinada , East Godavari , Eluru , NTR , Palnadu , Markapuram , Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai , he added.

The SDMA advised people to take precautions, avoid prolonged exposure to heat, and stay hydrated by consuming water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
amaravati andhra pradesh
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