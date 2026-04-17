Amaravati, The SDMA on Friday warned that several mandals across the state are likely to experience severe and moderate heatwave conditions.

APSDMA warns of severe heatwave in 30 mandals

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Severe heatwave conditions are likely to affect 30 mandals across districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram, while heatwave conditions are expected in 55 mandals across multiple districts.

"Severe heatwave and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state on Friday," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in a statement.

He said maximum temperatures ranging between 43 degrees Celcius and 44.5 degrees Celcius are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore and Rayalaseema regions.

Heatwave conditions are expected in 55 mandals across Srikakulam , Vizianagaram , Manyam , Polavaram , Anakapalli , Kakinada , East Godavari , Eluru , NTR , Palnadu , Markapuram , Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai , he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Jain said that on Thursday, a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at Sanjamala in Nandyal district, while temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celcius were recorded in 215 mandals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain said that on Thursday, a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at Sanjamala in Nandyal district, while temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celcius were recorded in 215 mandals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other high temperatures were recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Ontimitta in Kadapa district, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Anumalapalli in Markapuram district, 43.5 degrees Celsius in Mudigubba in Sri Sathya Sai district, and 43.4 degrees Celsius in Terannapalli in Anantapur district and Varadayyapalem in Tirupati district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other high temperatures were recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Ontimitta in Kadapa district, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Anumalapalli in Markapuram district, 43.5 degrees Celsius in Mudigubba in Sri Sathya Sai district, and 43.4 degrees Celsius in Terannapalli in Anantapur district and Varadayyapalem in Tirupati district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Temperatures also reached 43.2 degrees Celcius at Bastipadu in Kurnool district, 42.1 degrees Celcius at Nooliveedu in Annamayya district and Gurajala in Palnadu district, and 42 degrees Celcius at Kommipadu in Nellore district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Temperatures also reached 43.2 degrees Celcius at Bastipadu in Kurnool district, 42.1 degrees Celcius at Nooliveedu in Annamayya district and Gurajala in Palnadu district, and 42 degrees Celcius at Kommipadu in Nellore district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Saturday, severe heatwave conditions are likely in three mandals and heatwave conditions in 28 mandals, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Saturday, severe heatwave conditions are likely in three mandals and heatwave conditions in 28 mandals, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The SDMA advised people to take precautions, avoid prolonged exposure to heat, and stay hydrated by consuming water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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