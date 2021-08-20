Home / India News / Apurva Chandra appointed next I&B secretary
Apurva Chandra(HT FIle)
Apurva Chandra(HT FIle)
india news

Apurva Chandra appointed next I&B secretary

  • Chandra will succeed Amit Khare, the current higher education secretary who holds the additional charge of the post of I&B secretary. Khare is scheduled to retire in September.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 05:57 AM IST

Apurva Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed the secretary of information and broadcasting ministry, the cabinet appointments committee said in an order issued late on Thursday.

Chandra will succeed Amit Khare, the current higher education secretary who holds the additional charge of the post of I&B secretary. Khare is scheduled to retire in September.

Chandra, a post-graduate in Structural Engineering from IIT Delhi, currently holds the post of labour & employment ministry secretary. “He has a long experience of dealing with issues relating to industries while working in Government of Maharashtra and Government of India,” the government statement said.

“Prior to this he was serving as Special Director General, Defence Acquisition, Ministry of Defence, a position where he played a key role in contributing towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat in terms of greater defence acquisition from domestic industry and at the same time keeping Defence Forces equipped with all its challenging requirements,” it added

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of information and broadcasting
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.