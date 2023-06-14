‘Another glass ceiling broken!’: This lady becomes first woman driver of Maharashtra state bus

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByShobhit Gupta
Jun 14, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Atram who hails from Sarkani village of Kinvat, Nanded, was among the hundred woman who were selected by the MSRTC for the driver position.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate Archana Atram from Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on being the first woman state transport bus driver in the state.

Archana Atram, first woman driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.(Twitter/ @Dev_Fadnavis)

She drove the ST Bus from Saswad to Nira (district Pune).

He wrote, “Another glass ceiling broken! Ms. Archana Atram creates history by becoming the first woman driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. She drove the ST Bus from Saswad to Nira (District Pune). Soon we will see Ms. Atram with a woman bus conductor and all passengers with 50% discount on fare are women too! Congratulations to Archana and all women drivers who joined MSRTC!”

The minister further informed that soon Atram would be joined by a woman conductor.

According to Pune Mirror, Atram, who hails from Sarkani village of Kinvar in Nanded, was among the hundred women selected by MSRTC for the driver’s position with their recruitment initiated in 2019.

