‘Another glass ceiling broken!’: This lady becomes first woman driver of Maharashtra state bus

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate Archana Atram from Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on being the first woman state transport bus driver in the state.

Archana Atram, first woman driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.(Twitter/ @Dev_Fadnavis)

She drove the ST Bus from Saswad to Nira (district Pune).

He wrote, “Another glass ceiling broken! Ms. Archana Atram creates history by becoming the first woman driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. She drove the ST Bus from Saswad to Nira (District Pune). Soon we will see Ms. Atram with a woman bus conductor and all passengers with 50% discount on fare are women too! Congratulations to Archana and all women drivers who joined MSRTC!”

The minister further informed that soon Atram would be joined by a woman conductor.

According to Pune Mirror, Atram, who hails from Sarkani village of Kinvar in Nanded, was among the hundred women selected by MSRTC for the driver’s position with their recruitment initiated in 2019.

