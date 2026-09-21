Are banks closed in your city this week? Check 3-Day bank holiday list

As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on September 22, 23 and 25 in some states. Customers planning to visit a branch on the mentioned dates are advised to check whether banks in their area are closed because of a regional holiday.

Sept 22

Bank holidays vary from state to state as the RBI holiday calendar includes regional festivals and occasions in addition to national holidays. (Representational Photo/AFP)

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Banks in Ranchi will remain closed on September 22 due to the celebration of Karma puja. It is a sacred harvest festival dedicated to the worship of nature.

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Sept 23

In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Sept 25

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{{^usCountry}} Gangtok banks will observe a holiday on September 25 on the occasion of Indra Jatra, an eight-day religious and cultural festival celebrated in Sikkim and Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gangtok banks will observe a holiday on September 25 on the occasion of Indra Jatra, an eight-day religious and cultural festival celebrated in Sikkim and Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

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Bank holidays vary from state to state as the RBI holiday calendar includes regional festivals and occasions in addition to national holidays. Therefore, customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday applicable to their particular city or state before visiting. Even on bank holidays, customers can generally use digital banking services for many routine transactions.

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