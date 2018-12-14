Are Rahul Gandhi and Congress above Supreme Court, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad over Rafale

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of making disgraceful remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether he and the Congress party were above the Supreme Court.

“Today Rahul Gandhi has crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity by almost condemning the honourable Supreme Court of India. It is a new low in the polity of the country,” Prasad said, soon after Rahul made a sharp attack on the Modi government over the Supreme Court order on Rafale deal.

“SC judgement (on Rafale deal) exposed lies of Rahul Gandhi. We expected him to accept the judgment. Now Rahul Gandhi is condoning SC as well. Are he and Congress above SC?” Prasad asked.

Rahul, hitting back at BJP’s attack, had asked questioned the Supreme Court’s statement that the CAG report on Rafale deal had been presented in Parliament, and had reiterated his corruption allegations against Modi and businessman Anil Ambani.

Prasad clarified that the Supreme Court has noted that the government has no role in choosing offset partner.

In response to Rahul’s remarks that ‘chowkidaar chor hai (watchman is thief, referring to Modi)’, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether such language suited the Congress president.

In a sharp attack at the Congress leader, Prasad said other nations want to know what sort of weapons India possess and Rahul Gandhi’s comments were being appreciated by Pakistan and China, who have strengthened their Air Force and want to know our strength.

Prasad also questioned what was stopping Congress from finalising the Rafale deal between 2006 and 2011, when Dassault had issued the minimum tender.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 20:08 IST