‘Rahul must apologise’: SC verdict powers BJP counter-attack over Rafale

The NDA government and the BJP, which has been attacked by the Congress for months over the Rafale fighter jet deal, on Friday launched a sharp counter-attack after the Supreme Court verdict and demanded the Congress president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the government and the country. “Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Tomar demanded in parliament soon after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions that had sought a probe.

BJP president Amit Shah also tweeted his attack on the government. “Court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn’t find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal,” he said.

The NDA government’s decision to enter into the $8.7 billion government-to-government deal with France to buy the warplanes made by Dassault had become controversial, with the Congress claiming that India is buying the jets for Rs 1,670 crore each, three times Rs 526 crore, the initial bid by the company when the UPA was trying to buy the aircraft.

Over the last several months, Rahul Gandhi had built a narrative around the deal that sought to dent the NDA government credibility and launch stinging attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Satyamev Jayate. Once again, Rahul Gandhi’s blatant lies stand exposed. Supreme Court has dismissed any probe into the Rafale Deal. The entire nation has been lied to for political mileage,” said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government had been clear from day one that the allegations over Rafale were “baseless and to gain political mileage”.



Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani also reacted to the verdict.

“I welcome the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally. We remain committed to India’s national security and to making our humble contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the Government in the critical area of defence including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France,” he said.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:31 IST