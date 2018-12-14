Live updates: ‘Where is CAG report mentioned in SC order’: Rahul Gandhi’s sharp comeback to BJP on Rafale deal

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at the BJP for attacking it over the Rafale issue. The BJP has been attacked by the Congress for months over the Rafale fighter jet deal. BJP chief Amit Shah had earlier today demanded an apology from the Congress president from allegedly levelling false allegations against the party.

Here are the live updates:

6.45 pm IST Enquiry will reveal 2 names: Rahul Gandhi The day enquiry is done, two names will come out — Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani, says Rahul Gandhi





6.44 pm IST Whole of India knows chowkidaar chor hai: Rahul Poora Hindustan samajhta hai ki chowkidaar chor hai. Seedhi baat hai aur hum isko saabit karke dikhaenge ki Hindustan ka Pradhanmantri Anil Ambani ka dost hai aur Anil Ambani ko usne chori karayi hai. (Whole of India understands that the watchman is thief. It is simple and clear. We will prove it that India’s Prime Minister is a friend of Ani Ambani and they stole): Rahul Gandhi





6.44 pm IST Was CAG report tabled in France Parliament: Rahul Now, we have to ask the govt, where is this CAG report? May be it is happening in some other parliament , may be in France, says Rahul Gandhi





6.43 pm IST SC judgement has line that Rafale pricing was discussed in PAC: Rahul Rahul says how the Supreme Court judgement has this line that Rafale pricing has been discussed in PAC.





6.42 pm IST Mallikarjun Kharge says CAG has not given any report on Rafale Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says CAG has not given any report on Rafale. Says it has not come to public domain or Parliament as it has not come to PAC. But this is strange.





6.40 pm IST When India faces job crunch, why did you ask France to make all aircraft? When India faces job crunch, why did you ask France to make all aircraft? asks Rahul Gandhi





6.35 pm IST Why Rs 526 crore fighter was bought at a much higher price? Why Rs 526 crore fighter was bought at a much higher price? asks Rahul Gandhi





6.30pm IST Rahul Gandhi questions Rafale deal Why was Anil Ambani made the offset partner in Rafale deal, but not to Bengaluru-based HAL?



