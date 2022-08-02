Armed man trying to get into TRS lawmaker’s Banjara Hills house detained: Police

A man was detained on Tuesday in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills on a complaint by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lawmaker A Jeevan Reddy’s security personnel that he allegedly tried to enter his Vemuri Enclave house with a knife and a country-made revolver, police said.

Police said they are investigating if the man, identified as Prasad Goud, intended to harm the lawmaker who represents the Armoor assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. The suspect is the husband of Lavanya Goud, a village sarpanch in Nizamabad who blames the legislator for getting her suspended on charges of misappropriation of public funds.

“At present, we are questioning him. We shall book a case under appropriate sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code), after going through the complaint and further investigation,” Banjara Hills police inspector K Nageshwar Rao told HT.

According to police, security personnel deployed at the residence of the MLA said they intercepted Prasad Goud when he tried to enter the house and alerted the police who detained him. A knife and a country-made revolver were allegedly seized from his possession.

Initial investigations revealed that Goud was the husband of Lavanya Goud, a suspended sarpanch of Kallaeda village of Makloor block in Nizamabad district. Police said CCTV footage from the area indicated that he recently conducted a recce of the place.

Police said investigators were trying to ascertain how he obtained the illegal firearm.

Prasad Goud’s wife Lavanya, however, denied allegations that her husband intended to attack the Jeevan Reddy. “It is true that we had a confrontation with the MLA for stalling bills worth ₹18 lakh for developmental works taken up in Kalleda village. When we insisted that the funds be released, the MLA threatened us and got me suspended on false charges,” she told reporters in the village.

Lavanya added that she and her husband had approached the MLA and the district authorities on several occasions to get the money released. “It is for the same reason my husband went to Hyderabad to request the MLA. It is not correct to say that he carried a revolver and knife,” Lavanya said.

Jeevan Reddy could not be reached for his comments.

