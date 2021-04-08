Home / India News / Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for Bangladesh on 5-day visit
india news

Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for Bangladesh on 5-day visit

Amid the celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation, the army chief is scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with the three service chiefs of Bangladesh’s armed forces on April 8
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Chief of army staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (AFP)

Over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his two-day trip to Bangladesh, India’s chief of army staff (COAS) General MM Narvane embarked on a five-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday.

The visit is aimed to “deepen the bilateral relationships between the two armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues,” a statement released by the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) said.

Amid the celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation, the army chief is scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with the three service chiefs of Bangladesh’s armed forces on April 8.

On the same day, the army chief will visit the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi to pay tribute to the founding father of Bangladesh after attending a wreath-laying ceremony for liberation war martyrs at Shikha Anirban.

Also Watch | Days after PM Modi’s trip, Indian soldiers in Bangladesh for military exercise

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT:‘New tactic to write from jail’, says Raut on Vaje's letter

Plea for compulsory masking during poll campaigns: HC seeks stand of Centre, EC

'Minister responded like BJP spokesperson': Centre vs Maharashtra on Covid jabs

Madras HC gives Tamil Nadu 2 weeks to bring in Covid-19 restrictions

The COAS will also attend a UN Peace Support Operations seminar at Dhaka on 11 April where he will deliver an address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers”.

The statement released by the army added that General Naravane will interact with the force commanders of the UN Missions in Mali, South Sudan and Central African Republic along with deputy chief operations officer of the Royal Bhutanese Army on April 12, 2021.

After attending a closing ceremony of Shantir Ogrosena, a UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise involving armed forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka and observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the army chief will interact with members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Training Operations.

The statement said that during the last leg of his visit, the army chief will also attend a hardware display of the Bangladesh army to have a look at their weaponry innovation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP