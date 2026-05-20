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Army chief hails Operation Sindoor as ‘one coherent national act’

Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, dismantled terror infrastructure and showcased strategic military resolve, says army chief.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, delivered military precision, diplomatic signalling and economic resolve as one coherent national act, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday,

Army chief hails Operation Sindoor as ‘one coherent national act’

“It struck deep, dismantled terror infrastructure, punctured a long-standing strategic assumption (Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail), and then stopped, deliberately and purposefully,” he said at a seminar organised by the think tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Operation Sindoor, which began in the early hours of May 7, 2025, was New Delhi’s muscular response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

“The deliberate halt after 88 hours was smart power in its most complete expression, knowing exactly which instrument to apply, at what intensity, and precisely when to convert a military moment into a strategic one,” the army chief said.

Contemporary conflicts now impose sustained demands not only on armed forces but also on industrial production, research systems, and governance structures, he said. “We must build a defence industrial base that is not merely self-sufficient but strategically competitive, converting national security requirements into industrial capacity and ultimately into export leverage.”

 
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