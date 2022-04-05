Army chief Naravane discusses defence ties with Singapore defence minister

Indian Army chief General Manoj M Naravane called on Singaporean Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday and discussed regional geopolitical developments between the two countries.

The strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both nations was re-affirmed during the meeting, the Indian Army said.

Chief of the Army Staff also called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Army, Singapore Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both countries.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Singapore. The COAS complimented the Guard for an impeccable Turnout and Parade.

General MM Naravane is on a three-day (April 4 to 6) visit to Singapore.

On Monday, the Chief of Army Staff visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning which was used as an emergency, bomb-proof Command Centre during the World War II.

During his visit, he was briefed on the cultural and historical significance of the place.

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief also laid a wreath at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Second World War in Singapore.

The Army Chief is also scheduled to call on with the Minister of Defence, Chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

The COAS will also visit the Infantry Gunnery Tactical Simulation and Wargame Centre, Regional HADR Coordination Centre, Info Fusion Centre and the Changi Naval Base.