How is India's military situation along the borders? What Army chief said

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday addressed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Press Conference 2022, where he provided brief updates about the country's military developments and its present status along the various border points. Talking in light of the recent clashes in multiple conflict-ridden areas, Naravane said that there are positive developments on India's northern and western borders although a rise in terrorist concentrations has been noted in a few regions, the armed forces remain alert as ever.

Here's what COAS General MM Naravane said today in his brief to the media as part of the annual press conference:

On the northern border: The Indian Army chief said that since January last year, there have been positive developments along India's northern and western borders. “On the northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the PLA [People's Liberation Army; Chinese armed forces] through dialogue,” he said.

On the western front: Highlighting his point that there has been some positive development on this front since last year, Naravane added that a rise in infiltration attempts by terrorists has also been noted. “On the western front, there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists at various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC),” he said. “This once exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour.”

On Nagaland civilian killings: COAS General MM Naravane said that “the regrettable incident” that occurred in Nagaland's Oting on December 4, 2021, is being thoroughly investigated. “We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations,” he said, adding that further corrections will be done in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) post-completion of inquiry into the Nagaland civilian killing incident.

On situation along Indo-Myanmar border: Assuring that the situation in the northeastern part of India is under control, General Naravane said that with several Army battalions already deducted, the plan is to increase Assam Rifles battalions along the Indo-Myanmar border.

On China's new border law: “Any law, which is not binding on other countries, is not legally tenable, and is not in keeping with the agreements that we have had in the past, obviously cannot be binding on us.”

Finally, acknowledging the role that media organisations are playing in 21st-century India, Naravane said that both the military and the media have a significant role to play along with the other pillars of the state in building a strong nation.

“I look forward to a very strong and continuous partnership between the two of us – the media and the military – in the future,” the Army chief said, adding that with better intel and military capabilities, the Indian Army and all wings of the armed forces are now much better prepared to meet any challenge that is thrown at their direction.