Army clarifies financial aid to fallen Agniveer's family amid Rahul Gandhi's ‘insult’ charge

The Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on the financial support that is being offered to the family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who died in the line of duty, saying the compensation to the next of kin is "governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier". Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen, the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps carry the mortal remains of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator who lost his life in the service of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier, during the wreath-laying ceremony, on Sunday.(firefurycorps_IA twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing support for the bereaved family of Laxman, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), in a social media post said “it was important to clarify” the emoluments to the next of the kin “in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance.”

The Indian Army said that the emoluments include a non-contributory insurance sum of ₹48 lakh, ex-gratia payment of ₹44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contribution from Agniveer (30%) and a matching contribution by the government, along with accrued interest. It also comprises the soldier's pay for the remaining tenure from the date of his demise until the completion of four years. This sum amounts to more than ₹13 Lakh in the current case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An additional contribution of ₹8 Lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund will be given to the next of kin. To provide immediate relief, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is extending financial assistance of ₹30 thousand, the army said.

"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise: Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to ₹48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of ₹44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than ₹13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of ₹8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of ₹30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clarification came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Agniveer a scheme devised to "insult" India's bravehearts, claiming no pension or other benefits are given to the families of Agniveers after their martyrdom – a charge denied by the BJP.

Gandhi shared a picture of Agniveer Laxman and said the news of his death in Siachen was saddening.

"My deepest condolences to his family," he said.

"A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities for his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.

"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India," Gandhi said in a Post on X.

BJP'S IT cell head Amit Malviya termed the charge "absolute trash and irresponsible."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in the course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a Battle Casualty.

"Accordingly, Laxman's next of kin will receive the ₹48 lakh non contributory insurance, ex-gratia of ₹44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with an equal matching contribution by the Government, and interest thereon," Malviya said on X.

He said the next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (more than ₹13 lakh), as per the balance residual tenure and contribution of ₹8 lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

"So, stop peddling FakeNews. You are aspiring to be Prime Minister. Try and behave like one," Malviya said in his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON