Army finalises new promotion policy for officers

The Indian Army has finalised a new promotion policy for the selection of officers to select ranks of colonels and above, with the review aimed at aligning the service’s human resource policies with evolving operational requirements, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Army General Manoj Pande at Inno Yodha 2023 seminar (Twitter/@adgpi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new policy seeks to address cadre aspirations of all arms and services, strengthen meritocracy and help meet operational challenges, said one of the officials, asking not to be named.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It will also increase opportunities for promotion, said a second official, who also asked not to be named.

Also Read: Form policy on women officers’ promotion: SC

The current human resources policy of the army has stood the test of time and enabled the organisation to cater to all challenges, internal and external, the officials said. But all policies need to be dynamic so that the force remains at the forefront of further strengthening national power, they added.

“The new policy helps in aligning the leadership requirements to the present and emerging operational challenges, both in internal and external dimensions. It also addresses the aspirations of senior leadership by providing further promotional opportunities to officers in major general rank approved in ‘staff stream’ only to be eligible for promotion to the next rank in ‘staff only’,” said the first official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It addresses the issue of cadre aspirations of officers of all arms and services by providing almost equitable satisfaction in promotion boards and also strengthening meritocracy,” he said.

The new policy brings uniformity in the applicability of policies for all selection boards, the official added.