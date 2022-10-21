Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal; search operation underway

Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:48 PM IST

The chopper, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed at Migging, a remote area in the district and the search operations have been launched

No details are available on the passengers and their condition at present. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

An army helicopter on Friday morning crashed in upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, army officials confirmed.

No details are available on the passengers and their condition at present.

“The chopper, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed at Migging, a remote area in the district. Search operations have been launched,” informed Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia, PRO (Defence) based in Tezpur, Assam.

District officials also confirmed the crash.

“We have initiated search and rescue operations and sent teams to the crash site. No further details on the number of passengers and their condition available yet,” said Shasvat Saurabh, deputy commissioner, Upper Siang district.

“The location of the crash is very remote. The nearest village to the crash site is located around 140 km from the district headquarters Yingkiong. And it takes several hours of trek to reach the crash site. We have dispatched a team to the place. More details will be known once they reach the site,” said Jummar Basar, superintendent of police, Upper Siang.

