Indian Army launches indigenous messaging application called ASIGMA

The Indian Army has launched a messaging application with features such as multi-level security and message prioritisation.

In a statement on Thursday, the defence ministry said the Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application (ASIGMA) is a new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based application. It added that a team of Corps of Signals has developed it in-house.

The ministry said the application was being deployed as a replacement of the Army Wide Area Network messaging application, which has been in service for 15 years.

“The application (ASIGMA) has been fielded on Army-owned hardware and lends itself to lifetime support with future upgrades. The bespoke messaging application meets all futuristic user requirements and boasts of an enhanced user experience,” said the statement.

The ministry said the application will meet the army's real-time data transfer and messaging requirements, especially in the backdrop of the current geopolitical-security environment. It added the app is in line with the government’s Make in India initiative.

“The Indian Army has braced automation in a major way, especially post Covid-19 outbreak, and is taking substantial steps towards paperless functioning. ASIGMA will further boost these efforts and will add to the host of other applications already being employed by the Army over its captive pan Army network,” the ministry said.

