New army rule: Fitness tests must even for top officers

The Indian Army has recast its physical fitness rules to boost combat readiness within its ranks, promulgating new guidelines that will be applicable even to its topmost officers who will have to undergo and clear combined physical tests twice a year, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. The combined physical tests will result in the reduction of the number of tests to be conducted and will save time and effort, the letter said. (AP)

Officers and men up to the age of 50 had to thus far clear two separate physical tests (battle physical efficiency test, or BPET, and physical proficiency test, or PPT every year. This meant that the senior most officers were exempt.

But now, the age limit for the new tests has been raised to 60, the officials said, asking not to be named. This means the new rules will cover everyone from Agniveers to three-star army commanders, and will come into force on April 1, 2026. In the army, the two tests will be replaced by combined physical tests, held twice a year.

“Physical fitness is paramount for soldiers to enable them to endure the rigours of military training and multi-domain operations. Strength, endurance and agility are crucial for combat readiness, allowing soldiers to react quickly and effectively in dynamic situations. A fit soldier is more capable, reliable and an effective asset to his unit, ultimately contributing to mission success. Commanders at all levels must also be role models for the rank and file and be capable of leading the team from the front at all times,” stated an October 3 army letter, seen by HT.

The combined physical tests are an outcome of meticulous deliberation of existing tests, a series of in-house studies and standards followed by foreign armies, it added.

Composite tables have been formulated for various age groups and gender by merging BPET and PPT guidelines, the letter said. The tables lay down the standards expected of men and women in different age groups and the rating system.

The physical tests for those in the age group of 50 to 60 years will involve a 3.2-km brisk walk, and a certain number of sit ups and push-ups varying with age. Officers in the Indian Army pick up the two-star major general rank in their early 50s.

Even with modern warfare evolving towards increased digitisation, the human element remains critical to military mission, stated the letter on the new physical testing guidelines. Standards for those in the age group of 35 to 50 years include a 3.2-km run along with push-ups and sit ups, with those under 45 to be tested for their rope climbing skills too, according to the letter. The new standards fall between bpet and ppt. The former involved a 5-km run in combat dress with 4.5-kg battle loads, while PPT involved a 2.4-km run.

An individual will have to pass the test in the minimum satisfactory grading. Those failing physical tests are usually given time to improve, failing which career progression can be impacted, the officials said.

The combined physical tests will result in the reduction of the number of tests to be conducted and will save time and effort, the letter said. The combined tests will be held twice a year compared to BPET and PPT that were together conducted eight times a year.

“It will also ensure that the testing procedures are relevant, practical and inclusive. In addition, this will provide more time to a soldier towards other pursuits such as sports, hobbies or any other physical/ adventure activities,” it added.

The new rules are a welcome step “as only mentally and physically fit commanders can lead their men into battle and achieve the desired objectives,” said former director general of military operations, Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

The officials said the new rules have been introduced after a raft of in-house recommendations to improve fitness levels across the force.