Home / India News / Army signs contract for 1.7 million medals
india news

Army signs contract for 1.7 million medals

New Delhi Soldiers will no longer have to buy replicas of medals from the market, with the Indian Army on Tuesday announcing that it has concluded a contract for procuring 1
By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:25 AM IST
HT Image

New Delhi

Soldiers will no longer have to buy replicas of medals from the market, with the Indian Army on Tuesday announcing that it has concluded a contract for procuring 1.7 million medals.

Soldiers are awarded medals for gallantry and distinguished service among other key landmarks in their military careers.

Resolving a decade-old problem, the army said it has signed a contract for 17 different types of medals. “Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 different types,” it said on Twitter.

“The procurement has enabled Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army,” the army added.

In contrast to original medals, the replica medals do not have the names of the soldiers and their service numbers engraved on them. For almost 10 years, soldiers have been purchasing medals from the market as the army grappled with the shortage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

City holds events in memory of Bhagat Singh on Martyr’s Day

Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases surge past 1,000, experts call for caution

Caution not the keyword at Chandni Chowk market

81% of samples in Punjab confirm UK variant

Soldiers could just approach shops selling service medals and buy them as per their requirement, an official familiar with the matter said. There was no need to produce any certificate to make the purchase.

Gopinath Bazar in Delhi Cantt is a popular place for soldiers to buy replica medals. Other cantonments in the country also have shops that sell medals and other military items such as uniforms and boots. Soldiers and veterans wear these medals only during ceremonial functions.

While there was no shortage of medals awarded to soldiers for gallantry, the defence ministry’s department of medals had failed to issue other varieties of medals, another official said on condition of anonymity.

In 2016-17, the medals department was saddled with more than 1.4 million medals of various types.

The soldiers, by default, are entitled to a variety of medals after completing a certain number of years in service, serving in difficult areas or taking part in various operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP