Home / India News / Army signs contract for 1.7 mn medals, soldiers won’t have to buy duplicate ones
india news

Army signs contract for 1.7 mn medals, soldiers won’t have to buy duplicate ones

The procurement has enabled the army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals of soldiers who have served and are serving the force, the army said
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Narvane presents Sena Medal to Major Aman Singh (14RR, ARMD) during the 73rd Army Day parade, at Army Parade Ground in New Delhi in January. (Representational image/PTI)

Soldiers will no longer have to buy duplicate medals from the market, with the Indian Army on Tuesday announcing that it has signed a contract for procuring 1.7 million medals.

Soldiers are awarded medals for gallantry, distinguished service and several key landmarks in their military careers. The army has signed a contract for 17 different types of medals.

“Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types,” the army wrote on Twitter. The move has resolved a decade-old problem.

The procurement has enabled the army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals of soldiers who have served and are serving the force, the army said.

Also Read | Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests

For almost 10 years, soldiers were buying medals from the market as the army was grappling with a short supply.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maoists target bus, IED blast kills 3 security personnel in Bastar

No restriction on movement of people and goods under new Covid guidelines: MHA

Focus on Covid-19 test-track-treat, may impose district-level lockdown: Centre

IMD launches portal to aid climate change mitigation in India

While there was no shortage of medals awarded to soldiers for gallantry, the defence ministry’s department of medals failed to issue the other variety of medals for almost a decade, officials familiar with the development said.

The difference between original and duplicate medals is that the latter don’t have the names of soldiers and their service number engraved on them. Most soldiers posted in Delhi were sourcing medals from markets in Delhi Cantonment.

In 2016-17, the medals department was saddled with a backlog of more than 1.4 million medals of different types. Soldiers are automatically entitled to a variety of medals after completing a certain number of years in service, serving in difficult areas or taking part in different operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP